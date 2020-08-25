As Hurricane Laura strengthens and nears East Texas, local officials are preparing for the storm, while some schools and organizations had already announced Thursday closures.
Hurricane Laura reached a category 4 Wednesday afternoon, and it was expected to make landfall late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, according to the Weather Channel.
On Wednesday, the city of Tyler and Smith County both issued disaster declarations due to Hurricane Laura and announced the activation of a partial emergency operation center that will begin at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to handle the local emergency response.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management cited the potential for severe weather in the Tyler area, and said San Antonio, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth (Mesquite and Ennis) and shelters in those areas are designated by the State of Texas as the primary point for evacuation and sheltering needs for this region.
All city of Tyler hotels are at 100% capacity as several families have self-evacuated, according to a news release. Evacuees are encouraged to call 211 for a complete list of area resources.
“Right now, we are focused on preparing for rain and wind damage, including downed trees on roadways, electricity outages from high winds and high water over roads,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, who serves as the emergency management director for Smith County, said.
Residents are encouraged to stay at home if possible and not to attempt to drive on water-covered roadways, the joint statement said.
“In situations like this, we remind people to ‘turn around, don’t drown,’” Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said. “Cars should not travel over moving water. Even a few inches of water can be dangerous and sweep a car off the street.”
The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority suspended toll charges on Loop 49 for westbound and northbound traffic from noon Wednesday to noon Friday to help alleviate traffic through Tyler of hurricane evacuees moving through the area.
Moran thanked NET RMA Interim Director Everett Owen and Board Vice-Chairman Gary Halbrooks for their quick response to the request from Smith County.
“It’s these types of coordinated emergency management response efforts that make a real difference,” Moran said.
All essential city services, including trash-pickup and transit services, will continue. The City of Tyler is closing all public-facing facilities, including the Tyler Public Library, Glass Recreation Center and the Rose Garden Center, on Thursday for the duration of the storm.
Smith County is also continuing its essential services, Moran said.
Smith County and surrounding counties are among several areas added to Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster proclamation due to the threat of widespread flooding, storm surge and hurricane force winds.
Other counties include Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Leon, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Walker, Wailer, Wharton and Wood.
The counties of Gregg, Rusk, Panola, Harrison, Smith, Cherokee, Upshur, Camp, Marion, Morris, Cass and Bowie are also a part of a tropical storm warning by the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday for the entire region.
“Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage from the south today with conditions deteriorating further overnight as precipitation becomes more widespread across the region,” NWS said in a hazardous weather statement. “Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible tornadoes are expected overnight.”
Tyler ISD, Lindale ISD and Whitehouse ISD said they will remain open on Thursday, but will share any updates online and through their call-out systems.
Troup ISD and Bullard ISD planned to continue regular school hours for Thursday, but both are monitoring weather conditions and will contact parents regarding any changes. Arp ISD also planned to remain open on Thursday, but will update its social media and website if anything changes.
In Cherokee County, both Alto ISD and Jacksonville ISD canceled classes for Thursday due to Laura's potential impact.
Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said there were multiple reasons for the closure. She cited the following: the storm would likely hit the area at the beginning of the school day, one-third of students are housed in portable buildings due to 2019 tornadoes, there is a high likelihood of electrical outages, and county roads could become blocked by downed trees or overflowing creeks.
If the district has electrical power and roads are safe, West said Alto ISD will have classes and sporting events on Friday.
In a statement Wednesday, a Jacksonville ISD spokesperson said the district will close on Thursday due to projected weather conditions related to Laura. Weather conditions would be monitored and an announcement for Friday classes would be made by 3 p.m. Thursday.
"Please continue to monitor weather conditions and take precautions as necessary to stay safe," a spokesperson for Jacksonville ISD said.
Jimmy Lemaire, of Orange, and John Thibodeau, of Jasper, came to the La Quinta in Jacksonville after being required to evacuate Tuesday afternoon. Thibodeau said he just moved back to Jasper from Maine about three weeks ago with a 90-foot trailer home, which he thinks won't be standing when he gets back.
Rusk Police Chief Stephen Hughes said his department is monitoring the flow of traffic due to incoming evacuees. Changes will be made if Highway 69 traffic flow slows and begins to back up and block side streets.
"We are continuing to maintain communications with TxDOT to monitor traffic trends," Hughes said.
Hughes encouraged people fill their vehicles with gas, monitor radio and TV, prepare emergency food, water and medicine supplies, and have shelter plans for pets.
The city of Jacksonville said all of its public buildings and offices will close on Thursday for the safety of city employees and residents. An announcement will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday regarding plans for Friday.
In Rusk County, Henderson ISD and West Rusk County Consolidated ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses would be closed Thursday due to weather.
