After months of operating in a temporary space, the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America is returning to the Council Service Center at 1331 E. 5th Street in Tyler, across the street from Tyler Junior College.
On Thursday afternoon, the East Texas Boy Scouts Area Council celebrated the completed renovation of the space with a ribbon cutting. The space has been under remodel since early this year.
“We vacated in February, and they started knocking stuff down right away,” said Daniel Anderson, COO for the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. "This has been about a 10-month project.”
According to Anderson, a renovation was long overdue. The renewed facility has been named in honor of Foster Murphy.
Murphy served over several decades as a volunteer and leader in the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was instrumental in establishing the East Texas Area Council Foundation.
“The building we were in was state-of-the-art and exactly what we needed – in 1960,” Anderson joked. “The building we were in wasn’t meeting our potential … we needed a redesign on functionality. So, we approached the rebuild with the idea: ‘how do we keep the same space? How do we keep this cost-effective without having to redo everything, and how do we redesign for the purposes of what modern scouting looks like.”
Anderson said that the national bankruptcy of the Boy Scouts has created confusion about the operation of the Boy Scouts on a local level.
“We wanted to make it to where our office said something about us. Because, at least in East Texas, we’re still vibrant, and still dynamic, and we’re still relevant. We wanted a building that matched that,” Anderson said. “The public at large is a bit confused as to what’s going on. The bankruptcy – that’s Chapter 11 for the national office. Our local office is fine.”
The space that was the conference room has been reconfigured to become a more dynamic meeting space that troops could use. Anderson said the council decided to make changes to parking space in order to create a lawn.
“We reconfigured the parking lot, so we had green space again," Anderson said. "You know, we didn’t have a lawn before, so you couldn’t teach how to set up a campsite at the scout office. Well, we’ve got that now.”
Anderson said that the remodel also provided space for program supplies that had been stored off-site. He stated that the scout shop was a huge factor in the decision to renovate.
“That’s kind of the one retail operation that we maintain,” Anderson said. “It’s one touchstone that families will have with our business – coming in to that Scout Shop to buy uniforms or the awards, or gifts, or Eagle stuff. We wanted to make that shop something that was more welcoming.”