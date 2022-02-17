A Longview academy is helping East Texas adults further their skills and education with free classes.
The East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy is offering free classes every Tuesday and Thursday for a 10-week period from 5 to 7 p.m. that will educate students on basic blueprint reading, will provide an introduction to precision tools and measurements, as well as an intro to marching tools and mechanical processes. Other subjects include critical thinking and problem solving and manufacturing 101.
Jody Sanders, director of the academy, said while the academy primarily focuses on students, it was important to open the classes to adults in the workforce.
“We have so many people in the workforce that, if given the opportunity to learn some basic skills, manufacturing skills, like reading a tape measurer, learning how to use measuring instruments, it’s really critical,” Sanders said.
“It’s really to help the community to help people to work,” he added, and for those who are in entry-level positions at local companies, the classes will allow them to refresh their skills and learn more, opening the door for potential promotions.
There are no prerequisites or certain required criteria to attend the class. Sanders said even those without high school diplomas are welcome to register.
Low-socioeconomic individuals are encouraged to register.
Sanders added the broad and basic classes will allow those who attend to have more of a chance to work at any manufacturing workplace in the area.
Former student Garrett Briggs said for him, that’s exactly what happened.
“It got me introduced into the machining field or job, and it sort of got me the basics and fundamentals in order to become a well-rounded machinist,” Briggs said.
After the courses, Komatsu Mining Corp contacted Briggs for a six-month internship, which turned into a full-time job. Komatsu also offered Briggs a scholarship, which resulted in him earning his associate’s degree.
Registration is open now but as of Friday, there were only three people registered for the classes.
“I hope the end result is to allow people in our community to take advantage of this, to hopefully either gain employment or to be able to get a promotion within the job they’re currently in,” Sanders said.
To apply, call 903-803-5980. Classes will be held at 519 W. South St. in Longview.