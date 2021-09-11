On Sept. 11, 2001, four United States commercial planes were hijacked in the most devastating terrorist attack on U.S. soil, to date. A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
At the World Trade Center, 2,753 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were intentionally crashed into the North and South Towers.
Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
At the Pentagon in Washington, 184 people were killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93 died when the plane crashed into a field.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, Americans across East Texas came together to honor the victims of 9/11.
School children dressed in red, white and blue for special memorial services, businesses and towns put up flags, museums shot cannons, parades filled the streets, and first responders paid tribute, among many others.
Several football teams, including the Rusk Eagles, paid special tribute under the Friday night lights.
Schools such as Jack Elementary, Rusk Intermediate, Bullard Elementary, Brook Hill School, and Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School held special ceremonies or participated in classrooms activities honoring the anniversary.
East Texas locals held a 9/11 Tribute Patriot's Parade Saturday morning which left out of Flint Baptist Church.
First responder leaders from the Tyler Fire Department, EMS, the Tyler Police Department, Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Mayor Don Warren joined veteran caregivers from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System for remarks, prayer and a short ceremony on Friday.
On Saturday morning, Smith County held a 9/11 Commemorative Memorial Service where Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, state Rep. Matt Schaefer, state Rep. Cole Hefner, and Congressman Louie Gohmert spoke to a crowd in downtown Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said ahead of the memorial service it was hard to believe the tragic event happened 20 years ago.
"It seems almost impossible that it has been 20 years since the cowardly attacks on our great nation. Thousands of innocent lives were lost and countless others have perished from residual effects from the events of that day. This has forever changed the fabric of our country, but our resolve should still be the same," Christian said.
Despite America’s shared grief in the aftermath of 9/11, hope, resilience, and unity lifted up the nation.
Twenty years later these events are a reminder that through adversity, the nation continues to show resolve to the world, and how, in the face of unfathomable loss, America rose as one, and continues to do so.
It is a reminder that “We Remember” and we will “Never Forget."