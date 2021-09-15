Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout East Texas gathered Sept. 4 for the National Day of Service, mobilizing volunteers to help Hurricane Ida residents in Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29 with sustained winds up to 150 miles per hour. As a result, homes were crushed, trees fell and power went out across the area.
Thousands of volunteers throughout the region gathered by week’s end with the Helping Hands from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help with the recovery and restoration.
Rev. Drew Sutton, leader of the 600-member First United Methodist Church in Hammond, Louisiana, said his young family had temporarily relocated to Baton Rouge.
“When I got on (Facebook) at 4 a.m., I just saw people posting everywhere like, ‘This is the worst night of our lives,’” Sutton said.
Within days, volunteers brought chainsaws, rakes and track loaders to begin clearing the grounds of Sutton’s church. With other Methodist friends, the collaborated effort resulted in quick work.
“The way people are showing up and responding, knowing the need is great, it’s been phenomenal … seeing that level of commitment just reflects the life of the church and the belief that God is in the midst of this storm, no matter how bad it has gotten and how bad it looks,” Sutton said.
With many volunteers experiencing hurricanes themselves in recent years, they knew what resources were needed, which came from throughout the region.
Emergency relief supplies, including water and food commodities from church storehouses in the southeastern United States have been delivered to church meetinghouses for distribution to people in the disaster area.
Because regional church leaders anticipate the need each year somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast, crews have set up three command centers near the southern Louisiana coast in Hammond, Gonzales and Slidell. More than 2,200 volunteers were expected this past weekend, with volunteers needed for the next five or six weekends.
Church member homes were impacted, some with significant flooding. No loss of life has been reported among church members, but the cleanup is just beginning. All missionaries were relocated from the storm’s path in advance of the storm, and many are now working as part of the cleanup effort.
Quinn Millington, a regional church leader, brought heavy equipment from Montgomery, Alabama.
“It’s overwhelming when (residents) come back and they look at their house and there are trees down and there’s no power and there’s standing water, and they’re wondering, ‘What has happened to my home?’” he said. “It’s nice that we can walk in and eliminate at least one or two of their concerns and offer some love acting like the Savior.”