Matt Jackson saw firsthand the child sex-trafficking as the result of poverty in the Philippines.
In an effort to bring awareness to the problem which has made its way to the United States, Jackson held a Rise Up for Children rally on Thursday attended by about 100 people.
“It might be that one opportunity to save that one life. Just because somebody was looking for it," Jackson said.
The event started with a march from the downtown square to Front Street. Protest signs proclaimed messages such as “real men don’t buy girls” and “our kids are not for sale.”
Jackson, who lives in Tyler, said, “It’s worse than it’s ever been. You know, there are more slaves today than all of the decades of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade combined. That’s a big, big problem.”
The event took place on World Day Against Trafficking Persons, July 30, and was organized by Operation Underground Railroad, an international organization that works together with law enforcement to save children out of sex trafficking and to provide rehabilitation for them.
“This is an awareness event, so the first thing is to be aware of what’s going on,” Jackson said. “Secondly, we’re going to try to educate people on the signs of trafficking. We’ll get them logged in, and then we have a free signs of trafficking course at OURrescue.org.”
Jackson said that he became aware of the extent of the problem of human trafficking after getting married to his wife, Celyn, a Filipino woman.
“There’s such a poverty level right there (in the Philippines), trafficking is such a horrible problem in that country,” Jackson said. “After seeing it firsthand how terrible it is, at some point, when you see those horrors, you’ve just got to do something."
After the march returned to the square, the local protesters watched a live stream from Operation Underground Railroad together with hundreds of child trafficking protests across the United States. The event ended with a candlelight vigil in solidarity of children victimized by sex trafficking.
Jackson encourages the community to visit OURrescue.org to get involved and to take the free course on the signs of child trafficking.