East Texan from Ukraine says 'no good' will come from Russian invasion

Yulia Rikers feels helpless.
Rikers, who lives in Longview with her husband, Spencer, and son, Dane, was born in Ukraine and lived there for 21 years before moving to the United States 12 years ago.
Amid news that Russia had invaded her home country, Rikers said Thursday she wants to do everything she can to help family and friends in Ukraine but is "confused what my actions can be at this time. ... I don't know what I can do.
"No good will come out of this war," she said.
Rikers said there is panic in Ukraine caused by the attack, which is a “major problem."
Ukrainians cannot use credit cards out of fear of a cyber attack and banks are closed, so lines are long at ATMs, groceries and essential items are scarce and people are panicking, Rikers said.
It isn't easy to just pack up and leave , she added.
“People get anxious, and ultimately they get scared, and it's because they're in survival mode,” Rikers said. “Basically, it's not safe right now to be even outside or take any cash from the ATM because ... the predators are out there. It's survival mode right now.”
Riker said she has been in constant contact with her family and friends in Ukraine.
“I haven't slept all night," she said. "I talked on the phone nonstop.”
Her parents constantly hear helicopters overhead, and she said a friend woke up at 5 a.m. to the sound of bombs.
“This is a tense situation,” Rikers said. “They're trying to stay calm, but how are you going to stay calm if you don't know what's going to happen?”
For eight years, Russian troops have been sitting at the Ukrainian border, Rikers said. During that time, Ukrainians learned to live with the troops on the border and go on with daily life, she added.
Living with that reality daily for so long caused Ukrainians, including her family, to be unprepared for the attack, Rikers said.
“I called my mom, and said ‘Do you have any water or do you have any food — get some cash just in case,’ and my mom was like, ‘Oh, don’t panic, it's going to be fine, nothing is going to happen,' ” Rikers said. “Now my mom is panicking because she wanted to get money from the ATM — she could not. She could not pay with her card in the grocery store, and now she's panicking.
“I think that's what (Russia) wanted.”
If Ukraine were to agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands or if Ukraine became a part of Russia, families would be broken up, Rikers said. As a U.S. citizen, she said she would never be able to see her family again.
Not only does she have family and friends in Ukraine, but also in Russia.
“We had tears in our eyes this morning because my cousin, who is in Russia, said ‘I might never be able to see you again,’ ” she said. "I have relatives in Russia sending me messages saying, ‘We are ashamed of the country we live in; I'm so sorry. They don't want a war,. So nobody wants war except this one man.”
Russian citizens are protesting this war, which is illegal, Rikers said. Freedoms are being risked in Russia because the people there can suffer from the war just as much as Ukrainians, she added.
“Putin himself is not going to suffer — he's not suffering,” Riker said. “His people are going to suffer. His people don't want (war), and he doesn't care.”
She added that in his address to the Russian people, Putin said his citizens “asked him to save them,” and when addressing Ukraine he said, “You need to understand why I’m doing this.” However, Rikers added that no explanation has been given.
Russia and Ukraine are being told lies, Rikers said, and it seems like Putin is “trying to make us enemies when we’ve never been enemies before.”
Riker said her hope is that the United States and other allies will come to Ukraine's aid and do something Russia cannot “overcome.” If no one helps, then Ukraine could be taken over, she added.
“This is the only hope right now,” Rikers said. “Ukraine doesn’t have a sufficient army. They might hold off the invasion for a little bit, but not for long.”
Rikers said she has been in contact with friends in Texas and the United States who are from Ukraine, and they all want to help but are not sure how.
While they are living in the U.S., “We are still really connected to our loved ones (in Ukraine),” she added.
“I just feel powerless, and I don't know what to think,” Rikers said.