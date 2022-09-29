The inaugural Christmas in September event is set in Athens with a goal of helping fund organizations that support families and residents in need.
The event, put on by St. Matthias Episcopal Church, offers an opportunity for people to buy Christmas gifts and decorations.
An abundance of reasonably priced Christmas balls, candles, decorations, soft Christmas animal toys and more will be for sale, according to organizers.
To kick off the event, the Athens High School Varsity Choir is set to perform its first community choral presentation this semester 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the church, 205 Willowbrook Drive. The performance will include a Christmas carol sing-along.
The school's varsity choir is excited about “getting in the spirit a little early this year,” said director Beth VanOrden.
Student singers in the varsity choir are Heidi Davis, Addison Harris, Cayden Hill, Giselle Juarez, Victoria Juarez, Kaitlyn Martin, Charrod McCullough, Alessa Mendoza, Brianna Newman, Whitley Sell, and Christopher Short.
Free coffee and treats also will be available at Christmas in September through the local VanZandt Coffee Co.
Christmas in September is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Matthias Episcopal Church.
To donate Christmas items or special decorative home items to the sale, call (903) 675-3210.