Early voting for the March 1 primary in Smith County is expected to surpass totals for the past two midterm elections, according to Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.
Allcon also said Tuesday that about 100 mail-in ballots had been rejected so far out of a total of more than 600 received. Those rejected ballots are related to missing ID information mandated by the state's Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law this past year.
A total of 8,198 ballots were cast in-person during the first week of early voting, Allcon said.
During the primary for the last midterm election in 2018, 12,900 total ballots were cast in Smith County during early voting. That number was 11,800 in 2014.
Overall, Allcon said early voting has not been “crazy busy, but it’s very steady, and I do think we’ll surpass the early voting totals for 2014 and 2018.”
SB 1 requires voters to include their driver's license/state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on their mail-in applications and ballots.
The law only requires one ID number. However, voters are encouraged to include both numbers to ensure at least one matches with voter registration records.
Early voting began Feb. 14 and ends Friday. Election Day is March 1.
Each of the five polling locations in Smith County is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Allcon said the busiest polling spot was the HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, while the least busy was the Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler.
The other three voting locations are the Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale; Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler; and Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse.