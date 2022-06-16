Early voting is underway for the June 25 City of Lindale runoff election.
Early voting began Monday and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
There are two early voting locations -- at The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler; and the Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale.
The only race on the ballot is the runoff election for City of Lindale Alderman, Place 4. Owen Scott and Sallie Black are on the ballot for a three-year term.
Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Lindale Masonic Lodge.
For more information, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information