Early voting for the May 1 local elections begins this Monday, including races for the city of Tyler, city of Hideaway and several for area school districts, including Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup.

Early voting will take place at five polling locations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday through Friday. Then, on Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

  • The Hub, located at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
  • Chapel Hill ISD Administration Building, located at 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler
  • Bullard Southern Baptist Church, located at 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard
  • Lillie Russell Memorial Library, located at 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
  • Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

For the city of Tyler, those running for local elections include:

District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene

District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso

District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman

City of Hideaway

Mayor: Ray Hutcherson

Alderman, Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns

Alderman, Place 5: Doug Hoffman

Tyler ISD

District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez

District 3, Unexpired Term: Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins

Chapel Hill ISD

Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra

Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder, Jr.

Lindale ISD

Position 3, Unexpired Term: Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess

Position 5: Mike Combs

Position 6: Donny Williams

Position 7: Brooks Beeler

Troup ISD

Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey

Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell

On Election Day, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below.

Tyler

Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St.

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Drive

Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W Cumberland Road

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St.

The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St.

Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway

Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road

St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.

Bullard

Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St.

Hideaway

Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane

Lindale

Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St.

Troup

Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St

For more information about dates, times and polling locations, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information?fbclid=IwAR25S4tuTcl61kJrptwk7tLe-Q31S-VyyVg7ZUUMyVBumMjUa1D7R85muIY.

To see who is on the ballot in your area, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/sample-ballots?fbclid=IwAR39Ce1gnpnSUb4Y1iobpp4wjZHIGcOgSf4whMU42k0qJd65bggKpcg-0fY.

 
 

