Early voting for the May 1 local elections begins this Monday, including races for the city of Tyler, city of Hideaway and several for area school districts, including Tyler, Lindale, Bullard, Chapel Hill and Troup.
Early voting will take place at five polling locations, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday through Friday. Then, on Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early Voting Locations:
- The Hub, located at 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
- Chapel Hill ISD Administration Building, located at 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church, located at 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library, located at 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
- Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup
For the city of Tyler, those running for local elections include:
District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene
District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso
District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman
City of Hideaway
Mayor: Ray Hutcherson
Alderman, Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns
Alderman, Place 5: Doug Hoffman
Tyler ISD
District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez
District 3, Unexpired Term: Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins
Chapel Hill ISD
Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra
Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder, Jr.
Lindale ISD
Position 3, Unexpired Term: Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess
Position 5: Mike Combs
Position 6: Donny Williams
Position 7: Brooks Beeler
Troup ISD
Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey
Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell
On Election Day, May 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Smith County voters may vote at any location listed below.
Tyler
Bell Elementary, 1409 Hankerson St.
Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220
Clarkston Elementary School, 2915 Williamsburg Drive
Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W Cumberland Road
Glass Recreation Center, 501 W 32nd St.
The HUB-Smith County, 304 E Ferguson St.
Jones/Boshears Elementary, 3450 Chandler Highway
Soma Church, 3700 Old Bullard Road
St Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway
St Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767
TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W Franklin St.
Bullard
Bullard Southern Baptist, 716 N Houston St.
Hideaway
Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane
Lindale
Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St.
Troup
Cameron-J Jarvis Library, 102 S Georgia St
For more information about dates, times and polling locations, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information?fbclid=IwAR25S4tuTcl61kJrptwk7tLe-Q31S-VyyVg7ZUUMyVBumMjUa1D7R85muIY.
To see who is on the ballot in your area, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/sample-ballots?fbclid=IwAR39Ce1gnpnSUb4Y1iobpp4wjZHIGcOgSf4whMU42k0qJd65bggKpcg-0fY.