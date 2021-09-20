In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Tyler ISD Early College High School showed their support with a spirit week thanks to some inspiration from sophomore Aneesa Cedillo, a 10-year cancer survivor.
She battled Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that often occurs around the bones, more so in children, starting at age 6.
After 11 months of undergoing chemotherapy, she is now cancer-free. Saturday marked 10 years since she received her diagnosis.
“This is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and I wanted to bring attention to that since there are so many families in East Texas who are going through cancer,” Cedillo said.
She said Friday before she was diagnosed as a child, she did not know childhood cancer was a real thing and has found many people around her still do not. She wants to get people talking about it and understanding childhood cancer impacts so many lives.
“I want them to not feel uncomfortable when topics like that come up or when they hear someone talking about it,” Cedillo said.
In an effort to spread awareness and help her peers understand the significance of childhood cancer, Cedillo went to her school principal and proposed a spirit week. During this week, students could dress up, donate and participate in a supply drive.
ECHS Principal Amanda Hortman said after hearing Cedillo’s story she knew this was something they had to do.
“Watching Aneesa put this all together in support of others going through what she did has been moving and motivational,” Hortman said.
At the end of the week, all of the donations and supplies would be given to the Gold Network of East Texas, which works to raise awareness for childhood cancer and connect families who are going through that journey.
There are so many ways to help support those battling childhood cancer, Cedillo said. She said even if it’s a donation of a dollar, it means so much. She added she’s proud of her peers for supporting childhood cancer and all they have given this week.
Items donated in the supply drive include extension cords, art supplies, sanitizing supplies, plug-in wall scents and more.
Heather Rucker, founder of the Gold Network of East Texas and one of Cedillo’s supporters, said walking into ECHS and seeing all of the gold everywhere in support of childhood cancer was amazing.
Rucker met Cedillo after she was diagnosed with cancer at an event the Gold Network of East Texas organized to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Since their meeting, Cedillo has become very involved with the network and has grown so much, Rucker said.
Cedillo’s passion for supporting childhood cancer is amazing and she will not be silenced, Rucker said.
“She has just blossomed and grown into this incredible young lady,” Rucker said. “She is a world changer already.”