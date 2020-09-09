Eighteen-year-old Colin Smith said being a part of the Boy Scouts of America has helped him become a better person and gain important life skills.
As he works toward achieving the highest rank in BSA, Colin, of Bullard, is using the skills he learned to provide a spot for community members to retire their old flags through his Eagle Scout project.
Colin, who is a part of Troop 369 in Tyler, built the base and installed a flag retirement box in the parking lot at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, located right across from the troop hut.
After being installed for less than a week, the box was already packed full of old flags for retirement on Wednesday afternoon.
"I was surprised. I didn't think it would be this successful," he said. "I hope people will see what to do with old flags and not just throw them away."
Community members can drop off their aging flags in the box, and at the troop's next camp-out the Scouts will hold a flag retirement ceremony.
"I feel like flags they really represent the freedoms that people in our country have fought for us to keep," Colin said. "And the flag is a great way we can represent America."
Several people have dropped by to see the box, including Mayor Martin Heines who came out Wednesday to thank Colin for the box, saying that "it's been needed here."
Small groups of the troop members and leadership came together on the weekends to help Colin with his project. Overall, the project took about 100 hours over a few weekends.
"It was good, very helpful and very meaningful for them to come out on Saturdays," he said.
In addition to making the box, Colin also made a video showcasing proper flag etiquette and informing people about where the box is located.
The video was posted on troop 369 Facebook page, and both box and video have gained several shares and views within one week.
After completing the project, video and other necessary requirements, all that's left for Colin to become an Eagle Scout is a board of review.
He dedicated the box in memory of his brother, Will, who died in a car crash in 2016. Colin said seeing his brother, who is 10 years older, participate in scouting made him interested in the activities.
His mother Mary Smith said Will loved camping and scouting.
Colin said he's been in Boy Scouts for over two years and he was in Cub Scouts for a year and half to two years. Over those years, he's decked out his sash with 81 merit badges.
"I think it's helped me grow and be a better person," he said. "I think it's made me stronger not only physically, but emotionally and mentally."
Colin said he's learned a lot of life skills, such as first aid, swimming, cooking, citizenship, camping and personal management, by being a part of Boy Scouts within just two years.
His mom said Colin's also gained several friends during his time in Boy Scouts.
She said the flag retirement box is a major accomplishment for someone below 18 to undertake.
"It just gives them an understanding that they can do big things," she said. "Being a part of the community is really important. We've just had a great response. Boy Scouts and flags just go together."