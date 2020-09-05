If you are looking for a man’s dog, Dusty is the dog for you. Dusty is a shepherd mix who prefers the company of men and wants to be the only dog in the household. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dusty’s owner passed away and he is looking for a new guy to hang out with. Dusty is 5 years old and weighs 65 pounds. Dusty would thrive in a household where he would be the center of attention. He have been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Dusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dusty call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Dusty: Pet of the Week 9.6.20
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.