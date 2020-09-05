Dusty

If you are looking for a man’s dog, Dusty is the dog for you. Dusty is a shepherd mix who prefers the company of men and wants to be the only dog in the household. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dusty’s owner passed away and he is looking for a new guy to hang out with. Dusty is 5 years old and weighs 65 pounds. Dusty would thrive in a household where he would be the center of attention. He have been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Dusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dusty call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Pets Fur People

If you are looking for a man’s dog, Dusty is the dog for you. Dusty is a shepherd mix who prefers the company of men and wants to be the only dog in the household. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Dusty’s owner passed away and he is looking for a new guy to hang out with. Dusty is 5 years old and weighs 65 pounds. Dusty would thrive in a household where he would be the center of attention. He have been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Dusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Dusty call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags

Recommended for you