Meet Duke, a majestic 5-year-old American blue heeler mix. Duke is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 50 pounds and is full grown. Duke would be best suited in a household with older children he could hang out with. Duke has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Duke will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Duke call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar, no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Duke: Pet of the Week 7-26-20
