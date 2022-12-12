Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year. However, too often, the holiday season turns tragic when someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.
Last year Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes occur during the holiday season from Dec. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022, which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths, 23%, were DUI-alcohol related, with 98 people killed and 236 people seriously injured in drunk driving crashes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Now more than ever, people want to gather and celebrate with friends at their favorite restaurant or bar to enjoy a few cocktails.
Alcohol-serving establishments can be held liable when a patron is over served, leaves the place of business, and causes an accident due to intoxication.
Under investigation
Two bars in Tyler are currently under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to determine if customers who were later accused of killing someone while driving drunk were overserved.
Daniel Nyabuto is accused of striking and killing Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, who was standing outside his patrol vehicle operating a traffic stop in July. Nyabuto was allegedly intoxicated leaving Where’s Rufus Sports Bar and has since been charged and indicted with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The sports bar is under investigation by the TABC, which is pursuing administrative charges against the bar for code violations, according to TABC Public Information Officer Chris Porter. Where's Rufus allegedly violated the requirement that a business operate in a place or manner which endangers public safety.
Earlier in the year Jason Charles, 24, was charged and later indicted on intoxication manslaughter in connection with a Jan. 14 wreck that led to the death of Tyler Legacy band student Lilly Thornburgh, 17.
The TABC, a state agency responsible for regulating the production, sale and use of alcoholic beverages, said in a statement that the fatal crash is also under investigation to determine if a licensed business improperly served or sold alcohol to someone involved in the crash.
“At present, the investigation includes Rose City Draft House and Bar, though there are currently no formal allegations,” the TABC statement read. “At this point in the investigation, TABC agents are collecting evidence and working with local law enforcement to identify any pertinent leads.”
Police documents note Charles had multiple cocktails at Rose City Draft House and Bar. The arrest warrant affidavit states an officer overheard Charles say he had "his favorite drink," which is Crown and coke, about six times at the bar. Police later collected three receipts from the bar showing the drinks he purchased included Crown Royal, according to the affidavit.
Both cases have pending dispositions, but Porter said in general, penalties for this include a civil fine and a suspension of a business’ liquor license.
Porter said over the past five years, dozens of similar investigations have been conducted into Tyler establishments.
“In the past five years, TABC has conducted a total of 69 investigations for allegations related to sales of alcohol to an intoxicated person,” he said. “Of those, about 12 resulted in administrative action by TABC.”
Porter said overserving is a state law violation and responsibility lies with the establishment serving alcohol to patrons.
“It’s a violation of state law to serve alcohol to an intoxicated person. Alcohol retailers are required to prevent sales to persons showing signs of intoxication, or to those who have consumed enough alcohol to cause an average person to become intoxicated,” Porter said.
“TABC is often notified by local law enforcement anytime there’s an alcohol-connected fatality or serious injury where it’s believed the driver or suspect was served at a TABC-licensed business prior to the accident," he said. “If that turns out to be the case, TABC will investigate whether the business served alcohol improperly in a way which may have contributed to the accident.”
Porter said consequences for violating the law can come in the form of a fine or suspension of liquor license. He also said while the business often faces administrative charges from TABC, the individual server or bartender could face misdemeanor criminal charges for their role if local prosecutors agree to accept the case. Civil suits can also be brought by outside attorneys, although TABC does not play a role in such cases.
Best practices
Porter said as alcohol consumption increases over the holiday season, there are steps businesses can take to ensure safe practices.
“The most important thing is for business owners and managers to ensure their employees are aware of the signs of intoxication and are empowered to prevent a sale to a person who appears drunk,” he said. “The best action they can take is to review the best practices before the business gets busy. Protecting the community from over service not only protects their customers and the public; it helps the business avoid expensive legal fees or penalties from TABC.”
Culture ETX owner Lance McWhorter who just last week opened a new bar and social club, The Plaid Rabbit, said he takes the responsibility very seriously.
“You have every responsibility in the world to not serve an intoxicated guest. It is completely against the law, and really goes against all common sense to serve someone in that condition,” he said. “Our policy and procedure is that obviously intoxicated patrons will not be permitted to even enter the speakeasy.”
“All of our employees are trained and certified by the TABC to recognize signs of intoxication in guests who are already in the bar or restaurant as well, and we will politely decline to over serve anyone,” McWhorter added.
McWhorter said although management is always present, it is at the discretion of the server to determine when a patron should be cut off.
“Bartenders and servers are professionally, and legally responsible to be the sole determining factor in when a guest has ‘had enough’, no management intervention is necessary,” he said. “However, a manager will always be present to assist, or intervene if required.”
McWhorter said although the legal ramifications of overserving are obvious, a person’s safety should be front and center.
“The obvious legal ramifications are a no-brainer there, but the potential for loss of life, and or injury of a guest, or innocent bystander is so important on a moral level that it just makes no sense to over serve a patron for a few extra bucks,” McWhorter said.
“It is simply a matter of being a responsible proprietor, and caring about the safety of your clientele, and the general public at large,” he added.
McWhorter, whose establishment is located downtown, said he aims to run an establishment that can set an example for others and promote safety.
“We want to be one of the places downtown that people know are safe. Both in our serving practices and as an environment that doesn’t encourage irresponsible drinking,” McWhorter said. “We want our guests to feel safe and welcome on our premises, and when they leave as well.”
Of the tragic accidents that led to deaths due to intoxication earlier this year, McWhorter said he couldn’t imagine being in that kind of situation.
“It is an incredibly sad situation for all involved, but especially for the family of the deceased. As an owner, I couldn’t imagine the guilt that I would personally feel for something like that happening due to an employee overserving a guest,” he said.
“I also feel for the employees involved,” McWhorter added. “... that is not something that I would wish on anyone.”
In an effort to remind drivers why finding a sober ride is so important and to never get behind the wheel after drinking, either over the holidays or other times of year, the TxDOT recently launched a “Drive Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign tells stories that share the real-life consequences of drunk driving. Read more at www.soberrides.org/media-center/.