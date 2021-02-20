The city of Tyler is continuing to ask residents to be cautious while driving on roads as snow and ice begin to melt.
The well-traveled roads are beginning to thaw and create slush, but the less-traveled streets and shaded areas could be dangerous.
Transit service to warming centers is available, but it could be delayed due to road conditions. Dialysis patients will be transported to their appointments.
Transit for grocery pickup will be available on Saturday and Sunday from around 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cut-off for reservations is 2 p.m. daily.
To request a ride, call NDMJ, LLC. at (903) 592-3232 or Tyler Transit (903) 520-8281 and leave a message with your home address, pick-up location, phone number and name. This service is available to any rider within Tyler city limits.
Regular fixed transit and para-transit operations will resume on Monday.
Residents should call 911 in the case of an emergency or contact the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 for safety checks and assistance.
Full road crews worked through Friday night and will continue Saturday. All three sanding trucks are in operation. On Friday, Smith County crews were able to snow blade:
- Commerce
- E. Erwin
- Old Henderson
- Palmer
- Earl Campbell
- Our contractor was able to snow blade:
- New Copeland
- Cumberland Rd
- Paluxy
- Shiloh Rd
On Friday night, city of Tyler crews cleared inlets for snowmelt and slush before it could freeze in these areas. On Saturday, workers will continue sanding and de-icing major bridges, overpasses and around hospitals as roads thaw. Supplies Stockpiles of crushed aggregate and de-icer remain good.
Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.