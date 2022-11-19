The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church are teaming up to host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday.
Holiday food boxes will consist of canned meats, canned vegetables and other holiday staples. Fresh produce will also be available.
East Texas Food Bank Communications Manager Michael Hetrick said this is a special distribution due to the holiday season.
“This is our second year doing the Thanksgiving distribution in conjunction with Green Acres Baptist Church,” he said. “This is an important one because we know there are a lot of people who are in need right now due to several things including inflation, rising food costs, and things like that.”
“We definitely want to make sure we help people put Thanksgiving meals on their plates and tables for a holiday meal,” Hetrick added.
The event will take place at Green Acres Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon. Green Acres Baptist Church is located at 1607 Troup Highway.
This distribution is open to the public. No ID or paperwork is necessary to receive food while supplies last.
For more information, visit the East Texas Food Bank Facebook page.