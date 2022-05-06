Car crash stock
Metro

A woman was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Smith County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.

Friday morning around 6:20 a.m., Makayla A. Gassman, 21, of Wills Point, was driving east on State Highway 64, about 6 miles west of Tyler, when "for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the south." DPS said Gassman was ejected from the car after it flipped and struck a culvert.

Gassman was not wearing a seat belt, DPS said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear but roads were wet, according to DPS.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.