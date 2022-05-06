A woman was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Smith County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Friday morning around 6:20 a.m., Makayla A. Gassman, 21, of Wills Point, was driving east on State Highway 64, about 6 miles west of Tyler, when "for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the south." DPS said Gassman was ejected from the car after it flipped and struck a culvert.
Gassman was not wearing a seat belt, DPS said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather was clear but roads were wet, according to DPS.