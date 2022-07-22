Part of Interstate 20 is shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
I-20 eastbound is shut down at this time due to the crash which involved multiple vehicles at the U.S. Highway 271 Bridge.
Our news partners at CBS19 report multiple 18-wheelers were involved in the crash.
Use extreme caution in the area and take alternate routes if possible. The eastbound lanes will experience traffic delays due to the crash.
No further information is available and more details will be released as soon as they become available.