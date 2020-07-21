Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a hit-and-run wreck that killed a man Friday morning three miles north of Gilmer.
The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup was driving north on US Highway 271 North in the inside lane when the driver made an unsafe lane change. The pickup struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria, making the Ford cross into the southbound lanes of traffic, according to DPS.
The Ford was then struck by a 2019 Kenworth truck-tractor and trailer. Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving, who was driving the Ford, was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene after the wreck, DPS said.
Anyone with information about this crash should contact DPS in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.