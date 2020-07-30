Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a two-vehicle fatal crash between a semi-truck and a red sedan on Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County.
The wreck occurred near County Road 38. Motorists should avoid this area. Traffic is being redirected and Tyler Paper was not permitted to get close to the scene. Investigators and emergency responders work to secure and clear the scene, according to DPS.
First responders described the scene to the Tyler Paper as "gnarly."
More information will be released as it becomes available.