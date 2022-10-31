stock_vehicle_crash_2017_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

An East Texas man was killed in a pedestrian-versus-vehicle incident on Saturday morning, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton.

James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was walking in the westbound lane of State Highway 31, about 6 miles east of Tyler, around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, DPS said. Young was in the westbound lane when a vehicle struck him. After that collision, a second vehicle struck Young.

Both drivers were treated and released on scene. 

Young was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital later that morning. 

Road conditions were wet but the weather was clear at the time of the crash, according to DPS. 

 
 

