UPDATE: No students were injured in a morning multi-vehicle crash involving a Canton ISD bus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said at 7:55 a.m. that students were being taken to school in another district bus.
PREVIOUS STORY: Troopers are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus this morning near Canton.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark at 7:38 a.m. said the wreck was on U.S. 64 east of Canton in Van Zandt County. Injuries in the crash are reported to be minor, Dark said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More information will be released as it becomes available, according to Dark.