MINEOLA — A school bus collided with a vehicle Monday morning but no life-threatening injuries were reported, officials said.
On Monday, at 7:13 a.m., a Mineola ISD school bus was traveling south on State Loop 564 in Wood County when it collided with a 2014 Nissan Versa that was traveling north on State Loop 564
The bus, which was occupied by students at the time, crossed the center stripe, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Three students were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.
The driver of the Nissan Versa was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the school bus was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with non life-threatening injuries.
This is preliminary information and this is an ongoing investigation.