FLINT — The driver who wrecked into a Flint neighborhood home Tuesday had a medical episode, causing the truck to ultimately crash into a bedroom injuring a 7-month-old baby and five other people, according to an official.
The crash involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the house had a medical episode and ran a stop sign. The driver then hit the other vehicle, which had a person and their 10-year-old son inside. The vehicle then crashed into the house.
