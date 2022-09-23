A 31-year-old Tyler man on a motorcycle was killed Wednesday in a crash in Smith County.
Lance L. Miller was taken to UT Health in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Troopers responded at 6 p.m. to the wreck on Texas 64 at CR 210, about 2.6 miles east of Tyler, according to Albritton.
A preliminary investigation shows a pickup, driven by 59-year-old Phyllis J. Purvis of Tyler, was headed north on CR 210 when it stopped at Texas 64. Miller was driving a motorcycle east on Texas 64, when the report shows Purvis’ pickup “failed to yield the right of way and collided” with the motorcycle.
Purvis was taken to UT Health in Tyler with “non-capacitating injuries,” the report shows.