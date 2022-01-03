A 36-year-old Texas Panhandle man was killed Saturday night when a report shows he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 in Smith County and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.
James F. Morgan of Shamrock was pronounced dead after the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day to the crash about 4 miles west of Lindale on I-20, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Morgan was driving a pickup westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when it hit the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 24-year-old Manveer S. Brar of Bakersfield, California, was treated at the scene and released.
Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.