An "improperly secured trailer hitch" caused a lemonade trailer to detach from a vehicle, leading to the trailer striking another car and the death of a Tyler woman on Toll 49, Texas Department of Public Safety documents show.
On March 8, Kelly Michelle Hall, 49, of Tyler, was killed on the toll road in Smith County after the detached trailer hit her vehicle.
Hall, who grew up in Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1989, was heavily involved in philanthropic work and the homeschool community in the Tyler area.
According to the DPS crash report, Steven Fredrick Elgin, 38, of Hughes Springs, was driving a 2004 Freightliner towing a food trailer traveling south on Toll 49. While he went over a bridge built over a creek, the lemonade trailer detached from his vehicle.
The report states that the trailer hitch "had been mistakenly locked in the open position, allowing it to become separated" from the freightliner. The safety chains connecting the vehicle and the trailer then broke.
DPS said the trailer went into the northbound lane, where the trailer then struck Hall's 2005 Toyota Tundra. Hall's vehicle spun in the northbound lane and struck the concrete barrier, according to the crash report.
The report does not show any charges filed against those involved in the wreck.
A 2019 Land Rover, also traveling north behind the Tundra, struck the back of the trailer, DPS said.
The driver of the Land Rover, April Michelle Files, 42, of Houston, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition. Elgin did not show to be injured, according to DPS.
The crash report stated Elgin stopped just past the bridge waiting for the DPS officials to arrive.
Hall and her husband, Cliff, were married in 1991 and they had three children together, Helen, Joseph and Joshua, according to her obituary.
The Hall family moved to Tyler in 2010 and she was involved in philanthropic projects. She home-schooled the three children and she was a lead teacher at Cottage Garden Homeschool Co-op, the obituary stated.
"Kelly was very passionate about personal responsibility and one’s love of country - specifically Texas and the USA. She shared that passion with the students by teaching personal finance, Texas history, world geography and other social sciences at Cottage Garden," the obituary explained.
Hall organized and ran Tyler HEAT, which stands for Home Education Athletic Teams, for many years. Through her leadership, the HEAT Booster Club was formed, and she worked heavily with fundraising, providing concessions, obtaining athletic gear and transportation, and the development of a HEAT board of directors.
She also served on the board of directors of the Tuzuule Art Project, art-centered project for children and young teenagers of different backgrounds in Uganda.
Hall volunteered at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview for many years, and she especially enjoyed serving meals during holidays. As treasurer for the Tyler Civil Air Patrol Roberts Raiders Booster Club Board of Directors, she led the Wreaths Across America campaign to place Christmas wreaths on the veterans' headstones during the holidays.
She attended Stephen F. Austin State University and earned her Physical Therapy Assistant degree from St. Philip’s College in 1992.
She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Tyler, where she served on the praise team. She also attended Community Church of Lake Palestine.
Hall was preceded in her death by her brother Trent Ruchti Hepler. She was survived by her parents, husband, children and other family members.