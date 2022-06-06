HENDERSON – Two people were injured in a helicopter crash at the Rusk County Airport on Monday morning, officials said.
The pilot and passenger both were injured in the crash, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers responded to the report of a downed helicopter around 10 a.m. Monday.
The passenger had minor injuries and assisted the injured pilot out of the cockpit, according to a statement from Dark. The pilot was then airlifted and the passenger was taken in an ambulance, both to a Tyler hospital.
Preliminary information shows that the helicopter took off from the Rusk County Airport and was heading in a southeast direction, Dark said.
"The passenger stated as they took off, she noticed that something was not right with the helicopter," Dark said in the statement. "The helicopter pitched hard downward striking the left skid on the runway."
As of 3:20 p.m., the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board had taken over the crash scene and all local responders had cleared from the airport.
Runway 12/30 remains closed but the primary 17/35 runway and remainder of the airfield remain open for regular air traffic, according to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.