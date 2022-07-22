Five people were killed in a crash this morning in Smith County, according to our news partners CBS19.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck at Smith County Road 48 and Texas 110 North, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Dark urged motorists to avoid the area.
More information will be released as it becomes available, she said.
The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene following the major crash. Traffic is being detoured off Texas 110 onto FM 2016 to U.S. 69 to FM 3271 and back onto Texas 110, according to TxDOT.