A Fruitvale woman was killed Monday when her vehicle was struck by another driver while stopped for a school bus in Van Zandt County.
Toni L. Powell, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary investigation shows Powell was headed west on Texas 64 about 8 miles east of Ben Wheeler when she stopped for a school bus ahead that was off-loading students. According to DPS, Mary L. Robinson, 71, of Canton did not control the speed of her vehicle and struck Powell’s car.
Robinson said the sun caused her “to have limited visibility,” according to the report.