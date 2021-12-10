A Tyler bicyclist died Thursday evening after a vehicle struck the rider on Texas Highway 110 northwest of Tyler.
Kevin Mann Jr., 30, of Evart, Michigan, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Highway 110 just before 6 p.m. Thursday when bicyclist Tony Ellisor, 47, of Tyler, turned in front of the vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Mann's vehicle struck Ellisor, who was transported to UT Health East Texas – Tyler. He was later pronounced dead, DPS said.