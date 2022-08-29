The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road.
According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 11:53 am
