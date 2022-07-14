Two children were killed and four others were injured in a car crash in Smith County earlier this month.
On July 5 at 5:10 p.m., Chasity B. Head was driving an SUV on FM 2661 and failed to yield the right of way to a Freightliner box truck as it was traveling on State Highway 64 W, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Three of the passengers in Head's vehicle were seriously injured and two died.
A 12-year-old Tyler girl and an 8-year-old Tyler boy were both taken to Dallas for treatment after the crash and later died. Neither were wearing a seatbelt. The girl died on July 8 and the boy died on Tuesday, according to DPS.
Head, 32, of Tyler, is in the hospital in serious condition as of Thursday. A 30-year-old Tyler man is in stable condition at the hospital, while two other children, 11 and 16, are both still hospitalized and in serious condition.
The driver and passenger of the box truck were not seriously injured, according to DPS.