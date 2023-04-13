stock_vehicle_crash_2017_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Smith County last week.

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on April 7 on FM 850, about 5 miles east of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Velva V. Arnold, 50, of Overton, was a passenger in a car with Ronald J. Williams, 62, of Overton, when the car drifted off the roadway and hit a tree, DPS said.

Arnold was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital about 30 minutes after the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to DPS.

Williams remains at a Tyler hospital with "incapacitating injuries," DPS reported. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It was raining and roads were wet during the crash. 

