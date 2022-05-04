The Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival is Saturday, which will lead to some road closures in downtown Tyler.

Closures will begin early Friday morning. In preparation, all vehicles must be moved off the square by 11:30 p.m. Thursday or your vehicle may be towed, according to the city.

Normal traffic movement and street openings will begin early Sunday.

During the closures, drivers can utilize the free parking at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, one block from the square.

Roads that will be closed include:

West Ferguson Street from South Bois D’Arc Avenue to South Spring Avenue

East Erwin Street from South Bois D’Arc Avenue to South Spring Avenue

North College Avenue from East Erwin Street to about the William M. Steger U.S. Courthouse building, 211 W. Ferguson St.

North Broadway Avenue from West Elm Street to about the Southern Utilities building, 218 N Broadway Ave.