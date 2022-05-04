Tyler hosts 2021 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival
Buy Now

Attendees gather in the downtown square in Tyler for the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival on May 1, 2021.

 Ana Conejo/ Tyler

Morning

Telegraph File

The Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival is Saturday, which will lead to some road closures in downtown Tyler.

Closures will begin early Friday morning. In preparation, all vehicles must be moved off the square by 11:30 p.m. Thursday or your vehicle may be towed, according to the city.

Normal traffic movement and street openings will begin early Sunday.

During the closures, drivers can utilize the free parking at the Fair Plaza Parking Garage, one block from the square.

red dirt closures

Map of road closures for the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival. The red lines are open roads and the black lines are closed roads.

Roads that will be closed include:

  • West Ferguson Street from South Bois D’Arc Avenue to South Spring Avenue
  • East Erwin Street from South Bois D’Arc Avenue to South Spring Avenue
  • North College Avenue from East Erwin Street to about the William M. Steger U.S. Courthouse building, 211 W. Ferguson St.
  • North Broadway Avenue from West Elm Street to about the Southern Utilities building, 218 N Broadway Ave.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags