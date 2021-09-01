On Tuesday, the Gold Network of East Texas decorated Tyler’s downtown square in gold to raise awareness that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“We just want to show Tyler that we’re here and that we want to see the color gold as recognizable as pink is in October,” said Heather Rucker, founder of the Gold Network of East Texas.
Rucker said her goal is to raise awareness and let people know childhood cancer is real and not just something people may see on a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital commercial. There are many families in this fight in East Texas, she said, and she wanted to do whatever she could to help.
“People can’t care if they don't know,” she said. “My job is to let them know.”
When her son was only seven months old, he was diagnosed with cancer, instantly thrusting Rucker’s family into something they did not expect and knew little about. As she delved deeper into being a cancer mom, she realized there was no support in East Texas and sought to help families like hers.
“We knew that something had to happen and we knew that Tyler would support it,” Rucker said. “We started with the Tyler Gold Run (a 5K or 10K run) in 2015 and then the Gold Network was formed the next year.”
With the formation of the Gold Network, Rucker was able to begin reaching out to families who also had children fighting cancer. In only six years, the network has grown from nine families to almost 80.
She added she started the Gold Network because her family had no support when their son was diagnosed and she knew others were struggling as well.
“It means a lot to me that my son's battle has meant something,” Rucker said. “It is certainly changing lives now, it’s certainly changing mine.”
Being able to see the network do what it was created to do is amazing. So many families are able to find each other here in East Texas now and know that they are not alone, Rucker said.
The Gold Network makes things such as gifts, care packages and financial help more available for the families involved, she said.
Rucker added that another unique feature of the Gold Network is the quarterly meetings for caregivers. These meetings offer them a support group where mothers and fathers can speak freely and meet others who understand what they are going through.
Although September may be Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Rucker is always advocating for the cause. She said that everywhere she goes she makes sure to wear her gold.
“Someone will always stop and say, ‘I love your shoes,’ or something, and I always tell them, ‘well let me tell you why I wear them,’” she said.
The Gold Network is fully run by volunteers, Rucker said.
“We give donations (for research) as locally as we can,” she said. “In Dallas, we support UT South Western and Children's Dallas research projects.”
The Gold Networks biggest event, the Tyler Gold Run, which is a 5K or 10K, is coming up on Sept. 18. Rucker said that she encourages all to come out to help support and advocate for childhood cancer.
To sign up for the Gold Run, visit tylergoldrun.com. People can also visit goldnetworkoet.com to learn more about the Gold Network of East Texas and the cause the group is supporting.