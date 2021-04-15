The Downtown Tyler Film Festival is making a comeback with a virtual event this summer after a two-year hiatus.
Liberty Hall and the city of Tyler announced the festival's return on Wednesday and the beginning of ticket sales for the four-day virtual event from June 10 to 13.
The festival, which began in 2011, was canceled in 2019 to host a larger celebration in 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic caused another cancellation, Liberty Hall operations coordinator Rebecca Hale said.
"We're back and better than ever for this year," Hale said. "It feels amazing. I'm so excited. It's my first experience as film festival director."
Tickets can be purchased at TylerFilmFest.com and LibertyTyler.com. Passes for individual nights are $15 each, or a four-day pass costs $50.
Ticket holders can view the virtual event through a link emailed two hours before the start of the event each night. The video page will not be available until the stated event time and will become unavailable an hour after the event is finished.
"We are doing that (the virtual event) for COVID precautions and also travel restrictions," Hale said. "We wanted to make sure it was available as possible for people to view it."
The festival features short films that are no longer than 15 minutes from around the world. Genres include comedy, drama, documentary and science fiction.
"It is an international film festival. But at the same time, we do have a fondness for the local films. I love that we can do both," Hale said. "I think brings a lot of culture, and it also brings a light on the culture we have here. It's great for learning and growing in all of those ways."
Each night will be dedicated a certain film category.
On June 10 at 7 p.m., the work of numerous young filmmakers (students under the age of 18) will be featured. On June 11, the short films primarily produced in the state of Texas will be shown at 7 p.m.
On June 12 at noon, the films shown will be from other states and countries, including Egypt, Canada, Italy, Peru and many others.
On June 13 at 7 p.m., the top-rated short films from each night will be re-shown during the Best of the Fest screening. Festival winners will be announced and presented with their awards.
The 2021 Downtown Tyler Film Festival is sponsored by Republic Services, Plaza Tower, People's Petroleum Building, CBS19, Townsquare Media and the Texas Film Commission.
Hale said sponsors are still being accepted for the festival, Hale said.
Questions regarding tickets and the festival can be sent to LibertyHall@TylerTexas.com.
More information can be found at TylerFilmFest.com or by following Tyler Film Fest on Facebook and Instagram. People can also call Liberty Hall at (903) 595-7248.
Some films feature mature content, and parents are asked to use discretion and refer to the festival schedule and program guide for content information.