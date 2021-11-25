The windows of downtown Tyler businesses will be lit up and decorated with lots of holiday decor this year.
“We wanted the square and downtown area to be lit up for the holidays and look beautiful,” said Adriana Rodriguez, City of Tyler public information officer.
Tyler Main Street is putting on the event to encourage businesses to be part of decorating downtown for the holidays.
Along with beautifying the downtown square for the holidays, the window displays will also be judged for two different awards, the judges and the people's choice, Rodriguez said.
Voting for the people's choice award is expected to begin next week, she said. People can visit the Downtown Tyler Facebook page to vote for their favorite window display.
Up until the new year people can walk around downtown to see each of the following businesses windows decorated for the holidays:
- Shine
- Christ Episcopal Church
- Moss
- Janie’s Cakes
- Texas Cash Finance
- Taqueria El Lugar on the Square
- Hanson ImageWorks
- Xpresso Print Cafe
- Southern TurnStyle Boutique
- Visit Tyler
- Plaza Tower
- Lourdes Marie Bakery
- People’s Petroleum Building
- Smith County (Courthouse Annex)
- Edward Jones
- Liberty Hall
Other holiday events in the City of Tyler to add to your calendar include Shop Small Saturday, a holiday parade and a downtown open house.
On Shop Small Saturday, shoppers can enter to win a $200 shopping spree by shopping at small businesses in downtown Tyler, Rodriguez said. Every $5 spent at a downtown business equals one entry.
Shoppers can be entered into the drawing by bringing their receipts from the day to the visitors center, 110 N College Ave. or emailing their receipts by Monday to mainstreet@tylertexas.com
The parade on Dec. 2 will stretch down S. Broadway Ave. from W. Goodman St. to Front St., Rodriguez said. After the parade, the holiday tree lighting will be held in the downtown square followed later by a showing of "Home Alone" at 8 p.m. at Liberty Hall.
The downtown open house on Dec. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. is a time when all of the Tyler museums will be open so the public can see what they are all about, she said. There will also be a scavenger hunt for nutcracker figurines during the open house.
Rodriguez said nutcrackers will be hidden in participating downtown businesses and those who find all of them will be entered into a contest where they could receive a basket full of goodies from downtown businesses.