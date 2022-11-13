There is a new festival in town, thanks to the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition. The first Tyler Art Festival brought 50 local artists and vendors to the square downtown to display their work.

Attending artists represented different styles and mediums of art, including painting, print making, mural art, sculpture, pottery, weaving, jewelry making, décor, and more.

The event was created to allow local artists and creatives the opportunity to present their artwork in a festival atmosphere and to raise awareness in the community of a presence of the art scene and the art activities downtown, according to Tyler Art Festival chair and curator Dace Kidd.

“It was organized by a volunteer group Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition, artists and creative people as well as employees of the City of Tyler who are passionate about improving the art scene in Tyler,” Kidd said. “I am very honored that I was chosen to be the chair of this event. I could not have created this event without the help of Garret Hope, Downtown Specialist, and many volunteers and the sponsors such as Dr. Mike and Anne McCrady, The Barat Law Firm, Prothro Wilhelmi, CPA, and Green Can Consulting.”

Kidd said the free community event was designed to increase local area artists’ visibility and attract people to downtown Tyler.

“As Tyler grows, so does the art scene. There is a significant increase of artists and quality of art in our community,” she said. “It is very exciting. I hope it continues to thrive. I do everything I can do to help it."

Kidd, who hopes to grow the event to a twice-a-year schedule, said she was overjoyed with so much interest early on.

“It is exciting to already have so much interest and support for the first event,” Kidd said. “I have no doubt that it will be a success and that the future events will be even better.”

Local artist Dayna Watkins, who has never been a vendor at a festival before, said she saw the event on social media and knew she wanted to be part of it.

“I saw the announcement on Facebook and wanted to apply. I was so happy to be accepted as a vendor,” she said. “It really took my whole family's help to make it happen.”

Watkins, a painter, says her primary medium is acrylic and watercolor although she has recently been branching out.

“I have started experimenting with oil. I also worked in a jewelry store growing up, so I've always had a love for making jewelry,” she said.

Watkins, who comes from a family of artists, said she fell in love with art at a young age.

“I come from a family of artists. I remember my mom making art with me when I was little. We were always creating something,” Watkins said. “When I was in high school, I discovered how much I loved to paint.”

Watkins agrees it is wonderful to see Tyler growing its art community.

“It has been exciting to see the number of artists and the number of opportunities for artists increase here,” she said. "I would encourage other artists to step out and try being a part of the Art Festival. It can be very encouraging to meet other artists and try something new.”

“Things like this event bring attention and awareness to local artists and is a great opportunity to support makers in the local community,” Watkins added.

As a first time vendor, Watkins said she has relied heavily on family to help her prepare and set up.

“I would really like to thank my family for pulling together and helping me make this happen even on this cold day. You can always think of a thousand reasons not to do something,” she said. “But we stuck with it, and made it happen.”

The event offered activities for the whole family including a scavenger hunt, live community painting, mural painting, pottery demos, juggling performance, live music, and more. A special area was dedicated to children where they could learn to craft and make art.

Art galleries and studios located near the square hosted special events during the festival and were also open for visitors.

For more information, visit the Tyler Art Festival website.