The City of Tyler Main Street Department has installed the second and final phase of upgraded meters with Park Smarter capability within the Downtown area. In October 2019, a first round of upgrades was done focused on the spots immediately around the Downtown Square as a trial program. Due to the positive feedback, the department was able to install the rest of the meters at the end of April. The updated meters have more payment options for customers, accepting coins, VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards as well as payments through the app. With the upgrades, the new hourly rate is $1 an hour.
“The parking meters assist with the rotation of vehicles throughout the day and translate into more customers for the business in Downtown,” said Amber Varona, Main Street Director. “Through this process, Main Street reduced the amount of metered parking by more than 100 spots, with the purpose of providing more free parking and focusing the metered ones on our high trafficked retail areas.”
The meters are only active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is free on weekends, holidays and after 5 p.m. Those who wish to park longer than two hours have access to the free Fair Plaza parking garage, located one block south of the square.
Users interested in using the Park Smarter mobile app will be able to search for nearby available parking spaces, increase their meter time remotely and will be able to manage multiple cards and vehicles per account. Additionally, Park Smarter app users are able to set notifications reminding them when their parking is about to expire. The Park Smarter app is available to be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.