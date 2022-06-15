Dennis Cullinane says the East Texas Food Bank is seeing a lot of new faces — families who have never had to rely on a food pantry.
“That's a reality, unfortunately," said Cullinane, who is CEO of the nonprofit organization.
Although the East Texas Food Bank is based in Tyler, it serves 26 counties in the region.
“(People’s) costs are going up, and everything's going in the wrong direction,” Cullinane said. “Their expenses are going up, but their income is not going up, so they are really looking for more help for food.”
The volume of food distributed remains fairly flat throughout the year at the food bank, he said. However, demand is up at the organization's partner agencies and at local pantries.
On Friday in Longview, the East Texas Food Bank served about 1,200 families during a mobile distribution, which is the most the organization has had in about a year or more, Cullinane said.
Andrea Wilson, executive director of People Attempting to Help in Tyler, said PATH typically sees an increase in families needing help during summer when children are at home.
“We help about 110, maybe 120, families a day in the summer,” she said. “Those numbers are slowly picking up who come through our doors for some kind of assistance — whether that's food pantry or rent or utility.”
Wilson said rising inflation is bringing in more people for help with rent and utility payments. Oftentimes, those people have never needed help before, she said, adding that to help pay for one bill could be the difference in them being able to make it through the month.
People's budget are "being stretched really thin with the increases at the grocery store and the gas pump," Wilson said.
Wilson and Cullinane said nonprofit organizations also are being challenged with rising prices.
“I think that when you think about costs going up, it's really easy to consider the cost of the families who are needing our services, but at the same time, (nonprofits') overhead costs are going up as well,” Wilson said.
“Donations are down quite a bit, so we're having to buy more food,” Cullinane said. “The food we're buying now is probably running 10 percent to 15 percent more than it was last year, too, so we're getting into a pinch.”
A spike in demand for food was seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cullinane said he believes some of the economic troubles now can be attributed as an aftershock to the pandemic on top of high inflation adding pressure to the supply chain.
For example, the East Texas Food Bank is paying 20 cents a pound for fresh produce compared with about 11 cents to 12 cents a pound this past year. These items are a “significant” part of the organization's food distribution, he added.
The food bank has reserves, but supply chain issues are impacting its ability to get what it orders on time. Cullinane said items arrive late, are canceled or sometimes just arrive at all.
“The people that we serve, you know that are at the lower end of the income, are the ones who can least afford to absorb those cost increases,” he said. “So that's what makes our work more important than ever.”
Cullinane said he is grateful to be in an area with “a very generous community.” The support of the community to this point has been “amazing,” and the East Texas Food Bank could not do what it does if not for donors, he said.
Wilson said PATH has received “strong” support from the community. Despite that help, she said it is hard to inflation from the back of your mind.
“I think one of the things that we are always concerned about at a nonprofit is how is inflation going to affect our donors, and are we still going to have the donors that are here to be able to support us in the same way they have been before because it's not just the folks that receive our services that are affected by inflation — it's also the donors,” she said.
To donate to the East Texas Food Bank, go easttexasfoodbank.org .
Wilson said PATH is in need of fans. Each summer, the organization holds a fan drive, but this year, demand is higher, likely because residents are relying on fans to battle energy costs.
To donate to PATH, go to pathhelps.org .
Other area organizations with food pantries include:
- The Salvation Army of Tyler;
- St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry;
- Helping Hands of Kilgore;
- Food Pantry at St. Paul Children’s Services;
- Sylvania Baptist Helping Hands Food Pantry;
- Bullard Mission House Food Pantry; and
