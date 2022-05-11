East Texas residents can participate in a nationwide food drive this weekend by simply placing non-perishable food items by their mailboxes.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to help people in all 50 states, according to a NALC press release. This will be the first time the event has been conducted since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of this food drive initiative, around 1.82 billion pounds of food have been collected for those who are struggling, according to the NALC.
The Tyler and Longview postal service collected 18,400 pounds of food in 2019, said Rebecca Berkley, East Texas Food Bank communications and marketing director. This equates to 15,300 meals.
Those who wish to participate can leave the non-perishable food items they wish to donate in a bag by their mailbox for the letter carriers to pick up Saturday morning and deliver to the local food bank.
Berkley said this is a great way to help the food bank because "it's so easy." “You just walk out your front door and put (the food) by your post box," she said.
The East Texas Food Bank encourages residents to participate because it doesn't take a lot of effort but it can make a great impact, according to Michael Hetrick, East Texas Food Bank communications manager.
All of the food collected in both Tyler and Longview will go to the East Texas Food bank for distribution to the other 200 food pantries located in the 26 East Texas counties, Hetrick said. Food collected in outlying communities will be dropped off at their local food banks, he said.
There is always a need for more non-perishable food items in food banks, Hetrick said.
Now is an even more essential time to donate with inflation rising, said Berkley.
“I've been out in the community talking to some of our food pantries and it's really interesting the impact of inflation and how it's starting to really hit harder middle class families,” Berkley said. “They’re starting to see families who may have been our volunteers or our donors even coming right now to get products from us.
“There's a great need right now and we just fear it's going to continue to increase because of what's going on with the economy right now.”
Some people may go and buy items from the store to donate while others may have a surplus in their pantry they wish to donate, Berkley said.
“Even if you put two or three cans, that's more than we had before, so we’d love for everyone to put something out by their mailbox,” she said.
While all non-perishable items are needed, Berkley said it is good to think about things people could use to make meals out of such as soup, ravioli, peanut butter, canned meats and other things.
All the East Texas Food Bank asks is to check the expiration date before donating.