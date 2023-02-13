The staff and board of directors of Bethesda Health Clinic announced Bruce C. Carter, M.D. and Julia D. Hwang, M.D. will be inducted into the Doctor Luke Society.
Created by the Bethesda Health Clinic in 2004, the Doctor Luke Society provides a way to honor exceptional local physicians, through Colossians 4:14, which Apostle Paul refers to Saint Luke as ‘the beloved physician.’
Honorees are chosen because they reflect the characteristics of Luke in Colossians 4:14. "Luke’s writings reflect his commitment to respect all people; his concern for the poor; and his hope for God’s mercy and forgiveness for all."
“I am very pleased that I would be considered because there are so many great physicians that I work with,” Carter said.
Carter, board certified in Diagnostic Radiology, is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital-Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler, helps with Bethesda frequently.
“I am excited to be a part of Bethesda and help fellow citizens who do not have adequate access to healthcare,” Carter said.
He received his medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Joe and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.
Then in 1976, Carter enrolled at Baylor University, where he met his future wife during religious class.
After completing the pre-med program at Baylor, Carter went to UT Health Science Center at San Antonio for medical school, where he received the CIBA Award for outstanding community service.
While on clinical rotations, he saw an opportunity to consider Radiology after viewing and presenting images.
Invited by Dr. Maxey Abernathy, one of the original members of Doctor Luke Society, Carter joined Tyler Radiology, which demonstrated advancement in Radiology with MR imaging and vascular.
“It was an honor to work with Dr. Abernathy,” Carter said. “It was such a privilege to learn the skills and care that go into taking care of patients.”
In addition, Carter has been a strong advocate for smoke-free environments, including helping to author and pass the City of Tyler Smoking Ordinance.
In 2020, he received the W.T. Doc Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health.
Throughout his career, Carter has served as President of the Smith County Medical Society, the president of the St. Paul’s Foundation Medical Board and as a member of the St. Paul’s Children’s Foundation and North East Public Health District board of directors.
“I am very blessed to be able to do what I do,” Carter said. “I look forward to continuing contributing professionally.”
In his down time, enjoys spending time with his family and traveling with son Cameron, daughter Hillary, and grandsons, James and Jackson.
With his wife of 41 years, he has taught many Sunday School classes at Marvin Methodist and currently leads men’s and women's Bible study groups.
Hwang was born in South Korea, then when she was 10 years old, she and her family moved to Kampala, Uganda.
When Hwang was 17, her family immigrated to the United States of America and moved to Kansas City, Kansas.
She attended the University of Kansas for her undergraduate studies and medical school, then came to Tyler to join the inaugural class of the University of Texas Health Center at Tyler Family Medicine Residency. During her training, she met her future husband, Roy Kingry, and married in 1990.
Hwang was a Professor of Medicine at UT Health Center until 2003 when she moved her practice to Douglas Clinic at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital; she practices in the same location to this day, although now called Christus Trinity Clinic.
“The induction into the Doctor Luke Society is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on my career as a Family Medicine physician in Tyler,” Hwang said. “I don’t usually take the time to think about what my practice has grown into since I moved here for residency, and I am thankful to not only have a moment to reflect, but to also be thankful for the mentors, colleagues, friends, and family who supported me along the way.”
Hwang has experienced a variety of changes in medicine as a Family Medicine practitioner, from the birth of the electronic medical record to the dynamic course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Medicine is an all-consuming mechanism, filled with highs and lows,” Hwang said. “But it is one of the few studies and industries that brings together objective scientific pursuit and humanity.”
She has consistently been a top performing physician nationally in terms of the volume and complexity of patients in her care.
“I love it. I love seeing my patients grow up, have children, then watch their children grow. I love connecting with my patients’ families,” Hwang said. “The challenge of achieving and balancing both in my patient care continually motivates me to learn and do more for the people who put their trust in me.”
In her spare time, she visits her mother in California, watches and re-watches KU Jayhawks Men’s Basketball games, and plays tennis every Saturday morning with her friends.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition, especially by the men and women who nominated me,” Hwang said. “The award does not change anything about how I practice medicine. However, I appreciate the sincere nature of my patients, colleagues, and friends’ actions to recognize that what I do is meaningful to them.”
The Doctor Luke Banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Willow Brook Country Club. For tickets, click here.