A Smith County district court judge denied a plea deal of a man who is accused of running over a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy's leg with his vehicle while evading arrest.
Anthony Avelar, 20, entered a guilty plea of 10 years for a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant on Thursday morning during a Zoom hearing in the 114th District Court.
The charge stems from Avelar running over the deputy's leg on July 2 at the Smith County Probation Office as he fled in his pickup truck.
He did this after being told he would be taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. The deputy tried to remove Avelar from the vehicle, but he sped off and ran over the officer's leg, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy had bruising and abrasions, and he was later released from the hospital. Avelar was arrested that day and later indicted for the assault charge on Sept. 10.
During the court hearing, Avelar said he was guilty and agreed to waive his right to a trial by jury. But after reviewing evidence and speaking with the attorneys, Judge Christi Kennedy said she did not agree with the 10-year sentence.
His probation violation was in connection with a possession of a controlled substance between one to four grams charge. He pleaded guilty in April and received a three-year probation sentence in the 114th District Court.
Avelar also had arrests in 2019 for two possession of drug paraphernalia charges and a separate marijuana possession charge. All three charges were later dismissed.
Noah Coltman with the Smith County District Attorney's Office said the sentencing recommendation made for Avelar's case was consistent with what the victim wanted. He noted the victim's injuries could have been worse and he made made mention of Avelar's age.
"Given the defendant's age and the injuries of this case, the state believed that 10 years with the aggravated sentence would be sufficient in this case," Coltman said.
Avelar's attorney, Brett Harrison, agreed with Coltman's reasoning. He said Avelar did not intend to hurt anyone as he was trying to escape an outstanding probation warrant.
"We believe the sentence is an appropriate sentence under these facts," Harrison said.
Kennedy said prosecution and defense would be able to ask the next judge, Austin Reeve Jackson, in January. Kennedy is retiring at the end of this year.
"I don't think it's an appropriate recommendation," Kennedy said. "I'm not unmindful of Mr. Avelar's youth, but I think it's not an appropriate recommendation in this case."
The range of punishment for this charge if a person is convicted is two to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.