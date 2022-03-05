The Discovery Science Place’s new interactive dinosaur-themed exhibit “revitalizes the junior paleontologist in us all,” according to its executive director.
Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies, which opens Saturday, is a hands-on experience that offers a variety of dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the world, including those of each of the major plant and meat-eating dinosaur groups, according to the museum.
A central feature of the exhibit is a presentation about the discovery of Baby Louie, the nearly complete skeleton of a dinosaur embryo with its bones aligned in the proper position that was discovered in 1993.
The exhibit invites visitors to touch real dinosaur bones and reconstructed nests, dig for eggs, experience hands-on exploration stations and view animated video presentations featuring well-known experts.
Discovery Science Place Executive Director Lacie Ballinger said the exhibit offers educational value for all knowledge levels through hands-on exploration, a petting zoo and dress-up stations.
“Tiny Titans answers questions that you have always had, encourages you to explore, and revitalizes the junior paleontologist in us all,” she said. "The closest place for youth in East Texas to learn about dinosaurs is 90 miles away. For most, this eliminates the likelihood they will ever be exposed to actual specimens or paleontological research. This exhibit benefits community youth by bringing the science to them.”
The collection of real fossils on display includes an authentic bowling ball-sized egg of a sauropod from Argentina laid by a long-necked plant-eating Titanosaur that lived 75 million years ago; a large cluster of eggs laid by a duck-billed dinosaur; and the longest dinosaur eggs ever discovered at nealry 18 inches laid by a carnivorous, ostrich-like dinosaur.
Tiny Titans was developed by Charlie and Florence Magovern of The Stone Co. in Boulder, Colorado, in association with the Harvard Museum of Natural History. The traveling exhibit is now promoted by Silver Plume Exhibitions, an exhibit design and management company founded by the couple’s daughter, Alanna Regester, and her husband, Nicholas.
Regester said he and his wife recently updated the exhibit to offer a more hands-on experience.
“About five years ago, my wife and I built the exhibit to how you see it today adding a lot more of the child-interactive components,” he said.
Tiny Tians has been touring for almost two decades and came to Tyler after showing in Gainesville, Florida.
The exhibit, which will run through August, comes on the heels of the recent UT Tyler Cowan Center's Dinosaur World Live show and prior to new movie Jurassic World: Dominion coming out this summer.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call (903) 533-8011 or visit discoveryscienceplace.org.