The Discovery Science Place in downtown Tyler will be unveiling two new exhibits for kids to enjoy Saturday in celebration of National Museum Day.
The new exhibits will include Project Tornado, in partnership with KLTV, and Hometown Vet Clinic, in partnership with Leon’s Signs.
Project Tornado will show kids the importance of recognizing an impending tornado, how to respond and what to do to stay safe. Viewers can learn from KLTV personalities Katie Vossler, Cody Gottschalk, Mark Scirto and Andrew Tate at the exhibit.
A TV will be showing videos of tornadoes that have affected Texas in the past and a tablet with a slideshow about tornado safety.
The Hometown Vet Clinic exhibit recreates a veterinary clinic where kids can learn through play. There will be anatomical models of animals, a treatment table and life-sized stuffed animals among other things for kids to interact with.
Being able to offer the kids more exhibits such as these gives visitors more opportunities to learn about science and careers they could have. It is also a great opportunity to partner with community members, Lacie Ballinger, executive director of the Discovery Science Place, said.
“It gives you so many more options as a child about what you want to be when you grow up,” Ballinger said.
She added partnering with community members such as KLTV and Leon’s Signs helps the museum put more emphasis on the educational impact they have on guests and also gives community partners a chance for further community engagement.
“KLTV and Leon’s Signs are helping the Discovery Science Place ensure that we are the premier local resource for hands-on learning,” Ballinger said. “I cannot wait to see the children’s expressions on Saturday when they see the new exhibits.”
Discovery Science Place, in recognition of National Museum Day, will offer $5 tickets to all ages on Saturday. Those who buy their tickets at the door will also only pay $5 for admission.
National Museum Day is an annual event hosted by The Smithsonian Institution to celebrate curiosity. During this day, participating museums and cultural institutions offer free or discounted entry.
The museum, at 308 N. Broadway Ave., is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.