It was the start of a fun-filled week for children at Discovery Science Place in Tyler Monday as they initiated chemistry week with a packed schedule of hands-on activities.
“How was your first day at camp?” asked Mitchell Campbell, camp teacher at Discovery Science Place. With huge smiles on their face and enthusiasm, campers answered that the day was “good,” “awesome” and they loved the “explosions.”
The enrolled campers range from kindergarten to fifth grade and will be taking part in activities such as an overnight crystal garden with household ingredients, egg experiments, fun games and more.
Campbell considers chemistry week his favorite time of the summer camp and loves seeing students learn about science.
“It’s full of big explosions, demonstrations, light bulbs turning on in kids’ heads and those ideas that foster growth, creativity and discovery,” he said.
Carol Whiteside, director of education at Discover Science Place, said the summer camp has been going on for nine weeks. As it gets ready to wrap up, parents can still sign up their kids and enjoy the remaining weeks.
“Next week we have ‘Create to Make’ which goes along with our makers theme, campers will be making different projects. Final week will be STEAM rolling into summer and we just highlight any science, technology, engineering, art and math,” she said.
Whiteside said students from all over East Texas are welcome as long as they meet the age requirement.
She said the camp’s hands-on activities are important for children to take part in during the summertime.
The camp is from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and working parents can also drop off early and pick up their children late for an additional charge.
Before camp care allows parents to drop off their student one hour earlier and after-care allows to pick up one hour after.
The cost of the weekly summer camps are $275 for members and $325 for non-members. To look for upcoming camps and to sign up, go to discoveryscienceplace.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT.