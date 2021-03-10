Children’s oohs and ahs filled the Discovery Science Place museum in downtown Tyler as Professor Newton performed multiple science experiments on Wednesday afternoon.
Will Hatch, also known as Professor Newton, hosted the show, talking about the scientific method, atoms, molecules, polymers and more.
Hatch has been doing this presentation for 10 years now, but has taken his science show to over 30 states in hundreds of schools for 30 years.
“It’s an opportunity to introduce them to science concepts. Most kids, especially elementary age kids, they love science, they’re fascinated with it. A lot of times, they don’t get the opportunity to see a practical demonstration of scientific principles and concepts,” Hatch said.
Hatch said the reason the Discovery Science Place has hands-on activities is because it’s a way of showing children they can have a tactile experience with science.
“This particular show, it’s a demonstration of experiments they can do at home they can duplicate. They’re very simple experiments but I also introduce the concepts behind them as well. It’s not just showing them what it is, it’s also something they can do at home as well,” Hatch said.
During the Professor Newton show, Hatch performed multiple interactive experiments, which kept each child’s attention throughout the show.
Hatch also has a hands-on mobile museum he takes across the country.
“This year in particular, it’s critical because with distance learning, the whole virtual education, kids are slipping behind. They’re not doing them justice this year with the virtual education, so something like this on their spring break, very important to reinforce, to get them excited about science and any of the other activities that we have, it’s critical, especially this year because they’ve had so much virtual and this is much more organic and its concept and its execution,” Hatch said.
Hatch said he hopes children will get excited about science and go home and make a mess that tries to duplicate what he did at the show.
“This is important because it is an opportunity for kids to have science illustrated to them that is simple, it’s fun and it’s an easy concept to understand,” Hatch said.
Monia Moore, DSP interim executive director, said the Professor Newton show was a simple science show that teaches kids about the love of science and how much fun science can be.
“We were anticipating larger than normal crowds during the week, so we just wanted to have something extra for the kids to do,” Moore said.
Aside from the science show and multiple activities in the building, the museum hosted the CBS 19 meteorology team for experiments with families and children.
“As an educator, an education is extremely important for kids, not only for their development now at the age that they are, but for their future. Even the things that they’re doing when they’re 3, 4 or 5 years old, they’re building a foundation for experiences that could ultimately lead to a career,” Moore said.
The museum also has simulations where children can practice grocery shopping and checking out their items, as well as a bank and courthouse set up, where children can act as if they’re making a transaction at a bank or voting at the courthouse.
“You can instill a passion and a curiosity about things. We don’t know, we might have an Einstein that walks in through our doors, we might have meteorologists, we might have doctors, nurses, all those kinds of people and we just want to give those opportunities early and it’s super important,” Moore said.
Moore said she hopes the children’s biggest takeaway is that they could become involved in science, math, engineering and technology in their future.
“Here, we start a passion for those things for later in life,” Moore said.
The Discovery Science Place will also host a “STEM Like a Girl” event on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27. The free event will be for girls from sixth to eighth grade. There is a limit of 40 girls, and registration is available on the museum’s Facebook page.